WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

