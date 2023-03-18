WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,636,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.48 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

