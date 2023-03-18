WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 301,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $128.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

