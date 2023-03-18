WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $112.01.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

