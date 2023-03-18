WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,433 Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.56 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

