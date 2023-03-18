WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,344 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

