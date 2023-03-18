WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,682 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

