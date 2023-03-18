WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,505 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,718,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ISTB stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

