WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $216.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $265.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

