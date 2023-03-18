WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

