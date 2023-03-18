WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $441.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.63, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.00 and its 200 day moving average is $412.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

