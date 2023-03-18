WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,704 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.73. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

