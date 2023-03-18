WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,122 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

