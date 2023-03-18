WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.3 %
BATS PAUG opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August
