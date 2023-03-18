WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $241,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,264,000 after purchasing an additional 413,945 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

