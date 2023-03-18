WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.79 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

