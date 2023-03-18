WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEAD. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 675.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS LEAD opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.