WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $293,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,692 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

