WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $293,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $111.09.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

