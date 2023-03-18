WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $321,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in General Motors by 24.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in General Motors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,185,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,079,000 after buying an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 20.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,067,000 after buying an additional 318,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Motors Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

