WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 57 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 36.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,503.00 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,537.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,613.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $89.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

