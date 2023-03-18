WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

