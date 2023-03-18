WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,878,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,255,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 314,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 168,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

FNDX opened at $52.55 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.