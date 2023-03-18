WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,095 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

