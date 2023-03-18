WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

