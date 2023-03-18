WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $812.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

