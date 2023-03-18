WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $812.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.