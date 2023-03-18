WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Markel by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth about $6,317,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Markel by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 20,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Markel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,191.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,346.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,266.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

