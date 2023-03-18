WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

