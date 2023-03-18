WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $551,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.76 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

