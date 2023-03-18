WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.6 %

PSEP stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

