WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $180,086,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,721,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

QUAL opened at $118.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

