WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,203 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.63 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

