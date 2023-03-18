WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,058 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $73.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

