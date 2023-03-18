WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $193,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

