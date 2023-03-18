WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $318,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.