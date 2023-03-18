WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $365,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $70.62 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

