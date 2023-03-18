WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $367,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.73 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

