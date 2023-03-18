WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 57.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

