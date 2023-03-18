WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 26.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPP stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Green Plains Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $292.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 2,253.33% and a net margin of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 105.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Green Plains Partners news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at $609,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

