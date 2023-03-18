WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,599,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,349,000 after buying an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 206,016 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

