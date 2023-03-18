WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.19 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 216.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.21.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,382. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

