WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after acquiring an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

