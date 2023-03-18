Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 230,442 Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX opened at $10.60 on Friday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

