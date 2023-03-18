Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 315,000 Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 18.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 233,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PHYT stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Company Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

