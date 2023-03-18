Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 142,400 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

