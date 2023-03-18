Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,450 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,597,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,377,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $185.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.