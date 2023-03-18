Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,685 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 410,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III alerts:

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE STRE opened at $10.25 on Friday. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.