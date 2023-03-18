Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,737 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 803.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 582,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 518,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 297,082 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAC opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

