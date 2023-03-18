Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 135.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,769 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 166.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCA opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Landcadia Holdings IV Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

