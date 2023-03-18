Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 49,800 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

